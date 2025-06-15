You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters extinguish attic fire

Yarmouth firefighters extinguish attic fire

June 15, 2025

YARMOUTH – Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the attic of a home in Yarmouth Sunday morning. Crews responded to a Raymond Avenue location shortly after 7 AM Sunday. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

