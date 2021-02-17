YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at a residence on Homestead Lane in Yarmouth Port sometime before 10 AM Wednesday. Firefighters used dry chemical agent to snuff out the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread beyond the chimney. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish chimney fire
February 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
