YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a rollover crash shortly before noon Thursday. The crash happened on Silverleaf Lane after the Cadillac coupe reportedly struck a tree. The driver was extricated by Yarmouth firefighters and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash happened.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Yarmouth firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash
March 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
