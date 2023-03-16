You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash

Yarmouth firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash

March 16, 2023


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a rollover crash shortly before noon Thursday. The crash happened on Silverleaf Lane after the Cadillac coupe reportedly struck a tree. The driver was extricated by Yarmouth firefighters and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash happened.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

