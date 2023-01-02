You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house

January 2, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

