YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
January 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth PD Receives Grant to Support Sexual, Domestic Violence Victims
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
- Sandwich Shellfish Beds Open New Year’s Day
- EPA Finalizes Water Rule That Repeals Trump-Era Changes
- More Work on Rt. 28, Strawberry Hill Road Begins Jan. 3
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Holding Environmental Review Meeting
- First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Bouncing Back From Pandemic
- CDC, AMA Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots
- Mega Millions Jackpot Sits At $640M
- Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s New Year’s Day Party
- Sunday Journal – Sharks Research Season Review with Greg Skomal