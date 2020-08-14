You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters respond after smoke reported in hair salon

Yarmouth firefighters respond after smoke reported in hair salon

August 14, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded after reports of smoke in the Great Clips hair salon at the Stop and Shop plaza on Long Pond Road sometime after 8 AM. Crews checked the rooftop ventilation system and searched the store. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. At this time it is still unclear what caused the smoke. No injuries were reported.

