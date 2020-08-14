YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded after reports of smoke in the Great Clips hair salon at the Stop and Shop plaza on Long Pond Road sometime after 8 AM. Crews checked the rooftop ventilation system and searched the store. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. At this time it is still unclear what caused the smoke. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth firefighters respond after smoke reported in hair salon
August 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
