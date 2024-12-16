You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters respond to chimney fire

December 15, 2024

YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a Jerusha Lane residence about 9:30 PM Sunday. A fire reportedly started in the chimney and started to spread to the area around the chimney. Crews were able to quickly get the situation under control. Occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

