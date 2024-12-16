YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a Jerusha Lane residence about 9:30 PM Sunday. A fire reportedly started in the chimney and started to spread to the area around the chimney. Crews were able to quickly get the situation under control. Occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Yarmouth firefighters respond to chimney fire
December 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
