Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters further wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. Smoke was also ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.