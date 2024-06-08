You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Harbormaster pulls girl from water after boat capsizes

Yarmouth Harbormaster pulls girl from water after boat capsizes

June 8, 2024

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Harbormaster pulled a girl from the water after a vessel reportedly capsized late Saturday morning. The victim was brought into Englewood Beach to be evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

