YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Highway Department crew witnessed a crash and sprang into action. The crash happened early Tuesday afternoon on Old Town House Road near Forest Road. The crew pulled the driver from the vehicle just before it burst into flames. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Yarmouth highway crew pulls driver from crash before vehicle bursts into flames
June 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Three Cape Towns Gather to Cast Ballots in Town Meetings, Election
- AAA: Gas Prices Remain The Same This Week
- Hyannis Business Owners Optimistic After Reopening
- Cape Cod Commission Recommends Mashpee Rotary Retrofitting
- Lower Cape Collaboration Providing Free Meals to Children
- State Health Officials Offer Tips for Summertime Safety
- Provincetown Welcoming Summer Visitors
- Crossing Beacon Installation in Eastham Complete
- Martha’s Vineyard Offering Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing
- No Coronavirus Deaths Reported Again on Cape and Islands
- Sandwich, Mashpee, Wellfleet Residents Gather for Annual Town Meeting, Election
- State Senate Passes Bill Funding Roads and Bridges
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Releases COVID-19 Needs Survey Results