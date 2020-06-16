You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth highway crew pulls driver from crash before vehicle bursts into flames

Yarmouth highway crew pulls driver from crash before vehicle bursts into flames

June 16, 2020


YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Highway Department crew witnessed a crash and sprang into action. The crash happened early Tuesday afternoon on Old Town House Road near Forest Road. The crew pulled the driver from the vehicle just before it burst into flames. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

