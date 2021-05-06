YARMOUTH – Yarmouth and Hyannis Firefighters, Yarmouth DNR and the Coast Guard responded to a location just outside of Lewis Bay off Great Island for a report of a boat taking on water about 9 AM Thursday morning. The DNR boat reportedly brought the vessel into Hyannis where an ambulance was called to evaluate one person for a possible medical condition.
Yarmouth, Hyannis marine units and Coast Guard respond to vessel in distress outside Lewis Bay
May 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Machine Gun Range Gets Key Federal Approval
- Truck Drivers for Shaw’s Supermarkets Return to Work
- COVID’s US Toll Projected to Drop Sharply By the End of July
- Falmouth Cancels Fourth of July Fireworks
- State Expands Walk-Up COVID-19 Shots; Field Hospital Closing
- Hazardous Waste to be Collected on Lower Cape
- Vineyard Wind Names Southwire as Project Partner
- Cape Cod Chamber CEO Named Mercy Otis Warren Woman of The Year
- Chatham Continues Face Covering Policy in High-Traffic Areas
- US Backs Waiving Intellectual Property Rules on Vaccines
- America’s New Normal: A Degree Hotter than Two Decades Ago
- Orleans Moving Into Next Phase of Water Project
- ‘Save Hotel Jobs Act’ Introduced in Congress