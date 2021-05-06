You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth, Hyannis marine units and Coast Guard respond to vessel in distress outside Lewis Bay

May 6, 2021

Marine units responding to a vessel in distress outside Hyannis Harbor
Carl R. Jacobs/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth and Hyannis Firefighters, Yarmouth DNR and the Coast Guard responded to a location just outside of Lewis Bay off Great Island for a report of a boat taking on water about 9 AM Thursday morning. The DNR boat reportedly brought the vessel into Hyannis where an ambulance was called to evaluate one person for a possible medical condition.

