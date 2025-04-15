YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth man is accused of pepper spraying a police officer at the Woburn District Court building Monday. Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr. said a man identified as Nicholas Akerberg, 28, of Yarmouth Port who was connected to a case in Stoneham entered the court with a gas mask and pepper spray. When he started to spray, he was subdued and transported to a hospital for evaluation. A Stoneham police officer was also taken to a hospital. The court complex was evacuated. Akerberg is expected to be arraigned on several charges in his hospital bed Tuesday.
Yarmouth man accused of pepper spraying police officer at Woburn District Court
April 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fire Management Activity Happening This Week On Cape Cod National Seashore
- Cape Fishermen’s Alliance, Other Groups Hold First Meeting Of MA Commercial Fisheries Commission
- Half of Total Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay as Season Begins
- Stickers Available for Summer Season, Sandwich Wraps Beach Work
- Cloverfield Housing Project Breaks Ground in Truro
- Cape Drought Continues Despite Inland Improvements
- Lobsterman Who Sold From Home Is Battling Town Of Yarmouth
- Town Meeting Voters Approve Provincetown Housing, Safety Initiatives
- Community Health Center Welcomes New Board of Directors Member
- Plymouth And Westport Receive Grants To Protect Local Habitat
- State Rep. Chris Flanagan Arrested and Charged for Fraud
- Monomoy Middle School Needs Repairs But Cost Conflicts Continue
- Road Work Throughout Barnstable Starts Monday