Yarmouth man accused of pepper spraying police officer at Woburn District Court

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth man is accused of pepper spraying a police officer at the Woburn District Court building Monday. Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr. said a man identified as Nicholas Akerberg, 28, of Yarmouth Port who was connected to a case in Stoneham entered the court with a gas mask and pepper spray. When he started to spray, he was subdued and transported to a hospital for evaluation. A Stoneham police officer was also taken to a hospital. The court complex was evacuated. Akerberg is expected to be arraigned on several charges in his hospital bed Tuesday.