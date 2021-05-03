Yarmouth man arrested for narcotics possession and distribution

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that On Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1650 pm, Pro-Active Anti-crime Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop of a Hyundai Sedan for traffic violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jeremiah Allen, age 42, from Yarmouth. Allen was known to the officers and was operating with a suspended license.

The Officer attempted to stop Allen but he refused and continued to drive at a very low rate of speed, failing to yield to the lights and siren on the cruiser. While Allen continued to fail to stop the officer noticed that Allen was moving around in the drivers seat, bending over and appearing to try to retrieve or conceal something. Allen eventually stopped the vehicle in a parking lot off Berry Ave. Allen was removed from the vehicle and admitted to being in the possession of narcotics. During a search, officers found a digital scale, plastic baggies, several knotted baggies with a substance believed to be crack cocaine and powdered cocaine. The illegal items were seized and Allen was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was booked and held pending a bail review.

The incident remains open and under investigation.

Arrest: Jeremiah Allen, 42

Charges:

94C/32. Possession of a class A substance W/Intent to distribute, subsequent offense (Heroin)

94C/32A. Possession of a class B substance W/Intent to distribute, subsequent offense (Cocaine)

94C/32A. Possession of a class B substance W/Intent to distribute, subsequent offense (Crack Cocaine)

90/25. Fail to stop for the Police

90/23. Operating a MV with a suspended DL, subsequent offense