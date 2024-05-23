Yarmouth man arrested on drug charges for second time five days



HYANNIS – On Wednesday May 22nd at approximately 8:20 AM, 38-year-old Joseph Vittatoe of West Yarmouth was arrested for motor vehicle and drug trafficking charges. Just after 8 AM, the Barnstable Police Department received calls for a motor vehicle accident on Route 132 in Hyannis, one of the vehicles had reportedly fled the scene. Officers from the Barnstable Police Department Traffic Unit observed the vehicle traveling towards Yarmouth and were able to initiate a motor vehicle stop. The stop revealed that Vittatoe was operating without a valid license as well as operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The Barnstable Police Department Patrol Division and K-9 Unit, including K-9 Yvonnie, assisted with the investigation which led to the seizure of a large sum of US currency along with 37.5 grams of Cocaine and 33.2 grams of Fentanyl packaged for resale. Vittatoe was subsequently charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, trafficking Cocaine, and trafficking Fentanyl. Vittatoe was ordered held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

Media release and photos by Barnstable Police/CWN

Last Friday, May 17th, Vittatoe and another man were arrested by Yarmouth Police for dealing crack cocaine (see full story here).