Yarmouth man charged with OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after crashing into a tree at high rate of speed



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Saturday April 3, 2021 at approximately 12:30 AM, Patrol Officer Eric Rondina observed a motor vehicle traveling west on White’s Path at a high rate of speed. Officer Rondina activated the cruiser mounted radar unit and confirmed the vehicles speed at 85 mph. Shortly after passing by Officer Rondina the operator lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of White’s Path after striking a utility trailer and a large tree.

Officer Rondina immediately drove to where the accident occurred and rendered aid to Du Verger. The vehicle, Hyundai Sonata, had extensive damage to the passenger side and full airbag deployment.

The operator was identified as Cody Du Verger, age 32 of West Yarmouth. Du Verger was treated at the scene by Yarmouth Fire Personnel and transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of injures.

Based on the investigation conducted by Officer Rondina, Du Verger was charged with the following offenses.

OUI Alcohol – 2nd Offense

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

Du Verger will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date.