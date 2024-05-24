Yarmouth man sentenced to 12-15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to gun and assault charges stemming from home invasion

YARMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Jonathan Fleischmann, 36 years old, of Yarmouth, MA, pleads guilty on May 23, 2024, in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role relating to the assaults on two minor victims.

Jonathan Fleischmann plead guilty to a total of 6 charges: Home Invasion, Firearm Armed Kidnapping, Firearm Armed Assault in a Dwelling, Assault to Rape, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery.

On or about February 6, 2020, at approximately 2:20 PM, Victim 1 was walking home from school with her boyfriend in Yarmouth. Victim 1 arrived at her home to a man later identified as the Defendant, Jonathan Fleischmann, who claimed to be from the electric company and was there to let her know that the power was going to shut off to her house. When the defendant walked away from her, Victim 1 opened her garage door and walked inside. As she turned, the defendant, now wearing a ski mask on top of his head, came into the garage behind her and pulled out a gun. The Defendant told Victim 1 to get in the house. Victim 1 tried to run out of the garage, but the Defendant grabbed her by the arm. Victim 2 heard Victim 1 screaming and ran to the garage. After seeing Victim 2 running towards them, the Defendant let go of Victim 1, ran down the driveway and out onto the street. Victim 2 chased after the Defendant and while running, the Defendant pointed the gun in the air

back towards Victim 2, causing Victim 2 to stop chase for fear of being shot.

Yarmouth Police were called and responded to the scene. During a video canvass, police located a camera on a house near Victim 1’s home. Upon reviewing the video, officers observed a man matching Victim 1’s description running down the street. Victim 1 identified the defendant in a photo array on March 10, 2020.

Jonathan Fleischmann was sentenced in the Barnstable Superior Court to 12-15 years in State Prison.

Charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by Detective Eric Nuss of the Yarmouth Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice, Chief of Vulnerable Victim Abuse and Victim Witness Assistant Kimberly Pierce.

CWN archives show Fleischmann was also arrested on November 3rd, 2021 for failing to register as a sex offender.

On May 22nd, 2023, Fleischmann was arrested on child pornography charges.