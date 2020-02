YARMOUTH – Due to ongoing construction actives please expect extended delays Thursday February 6th and Tuesday February 11th at the Parker’s River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth. Avoid this area if possible or give yourself extra travel time on these days.

Police Details will be on site at all times for traffic control & public assistance.

Please direct questions or concerns to the DPW Administrative office at 508-398-2231, Ext. 1250.