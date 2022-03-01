Yarmouth PD high risk/special victims unit assists with the prosecution of a sex offender in Maine who has ties to the Cape



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on February 24, 2022, an Androscoggin County Maine Superior Court Jury found a Massachusetts man guilty of four sex crimes involving a child younger than 12 years. David P. Hunt Jr., 40, of Taunton, Massachusetts, who also has ties to the Yarmouth and Barnstable area, was convicted on two counts of Gross Sexual Assault, crimes that allow a Maine judge to sentence him to “any term of years. “

It is of note that Maine law requires the court to begin sentencing analysis with a basic sentence of at least 20 years and can deviate from that number depending on the aggravating and mitigating circumstances. There were numerous aggravating and mitigating circumstances in this particular case.

Hunt was also found guilty on two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact; each carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in Maine State prison. It took a jury less than an hour to deliberate before reaching its verdict after a three-day trial that started on February 22nd.

Jurors heard testimony that Hunt sexually assaulted a child for numerous years in the states of Georgia, Massachusetts, and Maine while they were under the age of 12. Hunt is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County jail pending a sentencing hearing for which a date has not yet been set. He will be on lifetime supervised release after serving his prison term. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

This case was first investigated in 2012 by the Yarmouth Police Department during which time a warrant for Hunt’s arrest was sought and granted. At this time Hunt had moved back to the state of Maine. In 2017, a small clerical error in the nationwide NCIC wanted system was identified, and the case was reopened. The Yarmouth Police Departments’ high-risk/special victims unit took over the lead investigation duties which included further interviews with the victim, witnesses, and other persons of interest in the case.

Members of the Yarmouth Police Department’s high-risk/special victims unit traveled to the State of Maine where they testified and played a role in Hunt’s trial.