Yarmouth Police able to get man with knife to surrender

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Wednesday at approximately 10:57 PM, they received a 911 call regarding a dispute between neighbors at 85 Route 28 in West Yarmouth. The caller advised dispatch that an individual involved was armed with a knife. The caller reported that the individual with the knife had made threats to kill him.

Yarmouth Police Officers Sheehan and Haire arrived at the location and observed a male later identified as, Richard Perry age 55 from 85 Route 28, banging on a door and yelling while holding a knife. Officers maintained distance and gave Perry orders to drop the knife. Perry eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody by the officers without incident.

Perry was placed under arrest and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed and held for court. Perry is charged with:

• Assault with a dangerous weapon – 2 Counts

• Threat to commit a crime – 1 count

The Yarmouth Police Department would like to commend the officers for their professionalism and, de-escalating a very tense and dangerous situation.