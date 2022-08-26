Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.

Thor was one of a litter of 13 and was rescued from a Quincy animal shelter. Thor was a tremendous asset to YPD. He and Sgt. Gannon worked together to take countless amounts of dangerous drugs off the street. Thor and Sgt. Gannon were always a crowd favorite at K9 events , schools and any where they could engage with members of our community.

Thor retired young in 2017 because of the legalization of marijuana which he was trained to detect.

Thor and his great demeanor lived the rest of his life under the great care and love of Sean and Dara Gannon until his suffering ended with great comfort,care and peace yesterday.

The Gannon family has lost yet another beautiful piece of their family. YPD wishes them strength and resilience through this very personal loss.