YPD Lieutenant retires after 34 years, promotions announced

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Lieutenant Mike Bryant retired after 34 years of devoted service to both the community and the law enforcement profession. Throughout his time with the Yarmouth Police Department, he has been a familiar and respected figure in town.

He began his career in law enforcement with the Massachusetts State Police Drug Task Force as an undercover officer on Nantucket, serving from October 1991 to May 1992. In 1991, Lieutenant Bryant joined the Yarmouth Police Department as a Summer Police Officer, working during the summers from 1991 to 1994, before being hired full-time in 1994.

Lt. Bryant worked in the Patrol Division from 1994 to 2001 and served as the department’s IT Systems Administrator from 2001 to 2003. In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and remained in that position until his promotion to Lieutenant in 2010.

Throughout his career, Lieutenant Bryant played an active role in various department functions:

-Member of the SWAT Team, eventually rising to Team Leader, including assisting during the Marathon Bomber search in Watertown

-Member of the Bike Patrol Team

-Member of the Uniform and Safety Committees

-Member of the Honor Guard

-Supervisor and active member of the Firearms Unit, serving as both an instructor and a Certified Pistol and Rifle Armorer

-Use of Force Instructor, certified to teach Taser and less-lethal devices

-Instructor for the Citizen Police Academy

-Fleet Manager

-Recruiter and liaison to the police academy

-Special events coordinator responsible for events such as, parades, festivals, major projects (Wastewater), road races, festivals and many other major events in the community.

Lieutenant Bryant also demonstrated his leadership in labor relations, serving as Vice President, President, and Treasurer of both the IBPO and MassCOP Unions. He played an instrumental role in the successful negotiation of multiple collective bargaining agreements.

As Lieutenant, he oversaw Patrol and Dispatch Operations, as well as Administrative and Investigative duties, managing Detectives, Court, Records, Evidence, and the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit.

Over the course of his career, Lieutenant Bryant received more than 30 Letters of Commendation and numerous awards for outstanding police work. His achievements reflect his dedication, leadership, and exemplary service.

We are deeply grateful for his years of commitment and for the many ways he has positively impacted the department and community.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Bryant on his retirement as he closes this chapter of his life and moves forward to the next.

Tuesday night, we honored two of our officers as they were promoted in rank. These dedicated professionals continue to demonstrate outstanding commitment to protecting and serving our community.

Lieutenant Diana Wells began her career with the Yarmouth Police Department in November of 2010. Prior to serving with the Yarmouth Police Department, she worked as a part-time officer for the Nantucket Police Department.

Lieutenant Wells has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Suffolk University.

Lieutenant Wells served as a Patrol Officer from 2010 until 2019 when she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

As a Patrol Officer she served on several specialized units and wrote several grants which brought in over $38k in funding. Additionally, she was involved with the implementation of the Mental Health Outreach Unit and currently serves as the Supervisor in Charge.

Lieutenant Wells was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2019. Since her promotion, she has served as a Patrol Sergeant working various tours on the day, evening and midnight shift. In addition to her duties as Sergeant, she has been involved in many other aspects of the department-

• Shop with a Cop

• Secret Santa for Seniors

• National Night Out

• Mental Health Outreach Unit Supervisors

• Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator

• Grant writing

Lieutenant Wells has attended numerous specialized training classes in the areas of Supervision, Leadership, Supervising Critical Incidents, Grant writing, Sexual Assault Investigations.

—-

Sergeant Connor Burnham began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in November of 2014. Prior to serving with the Town of Yarmouth, he worked for the Chatham Police Department.

Sergeant Burnham has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts and has attended numerous specialized training in the area of tactics, narcotics investigations, supervision and leadership.

Sergeant Burnham was assigned to the Patrol Division from 2014 through 2021.

As a Patrol Officer he served on several specialized units including the Regional SWAT Team, Traffic Unit and Pro-Active Anti-Crime Unit (PAC).

In 2022, he was assigned full-time to the PAC Unit. As a member of the unit, Sergeant Burnham assisted the Detective Division in various cases and conducted many successful street level narcotics interdiction investigations.

Sergeant Burnham was assigned as a Task Force Officer to the DEA’s Cape Cod Office. Sergeant Burnham has participated in numerous investigations with local, state and federal partners.

Sergeant Burnham brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to work with him daily. He is a leader and a motivator who truly cares for the wellbeing of his fellow employees

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Diana Wells and Sergeant Connor Burnham on their promotions.