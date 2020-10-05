Yarmouth Police arrest Dennis man for B&E



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on1Saturday at approximately 11:38 PM, they received a 911 call regarding a breaking and entering that had just occurred at the Loft Restaurant locate on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. The reporting party stated that the suspect had fled the area on foot and went in the direction of Route 28.

Yarmouth Police Officers arrived on location and began searching for the suspect. After a short search the suspect, later identified as Afries Rodriguez age 36 from South Dennis, was located and detained.

A review of security footage from the Restaurant placed Rodriguez at the scene of the breaking and entering.

Rodriguez was placed him under arrested without incident and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed. Rodriguez was held on bail and transported to Barnstable District Court for arraignment this morning. Rodriguez was charged with Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with the intent to commit a felony. The incident remains under investigation by members of the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Criminal Investigations Bureau.