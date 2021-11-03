Yarmouth Police arrest sex offender out on bail

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that On Wednesday, November 3th, at approximately 1259 pm, the Yarmouth Police arrested Jonathan Fleischmann, and charged him with failing to properly register as a level 3 sex offender.

Fleischmann is currently out on bail following an indictment in Barnstable Superior Court charging him with:

• Kidnapping while being armed with a firearm

• Armed assault in a dwelling house

• Assault to rape

• Assault with a dangerous weapon

• Assault and Battery

• Home Invasion

These charges stemmed from an incident, which occurred in Yarmouth on February 6, 2020. Fleischmann registered as being homeless with the Sex Offender Registry Board, upon release on bail, indicating that he had no primary residence. Through the course of this investigation,

Yarmouth Police Detectives and members of the Pro-active Anticrime unit determined that Fleischmann was residing at a residence in West Yarmouth.

The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the Harwich Police Detective Division and Barnstable Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly for their assistance in this investigation.