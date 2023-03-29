Yarmouth Police arrest two NJ men after stealing $109,000 from an elderly female



YARMOUTH – On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 6:05 PM, the Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested two males who were suspected in stealing $109,000 from a 78-year-old resident of Yarmouth. The suspects were involved in a computer virus scheme and demanded funds from the victim to remove unwanted items from her computer.

The scam started on Friday the 24th when the victim called a tech support number to assist with an issue with her computer. The suspects were arrested after they returned to the victim’s residence on Monday evening to collect money from her. The suspects were arrested after they were observed at the victim’s house.

The suspects are identified as:

Nikit S. Yadav

Age 22

20 S Hall Street Parsippany, NJ

Raj Vipul Patel

Age 21

20 S Hall Street Parsippany, NJ

Both are charged with Conspiracy and Larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses. Both men were held overnight at the Yarmouth Police Department and transferred to court for arraignment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445