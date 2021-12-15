Yarmouth Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run motor vehicle crash



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department Detective Division continues to investigate the fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Monday, November 29th. Based on information learned during the investigation, it is believed that the fatal crash occurred between 4:30 pm and 5:30 PM.

Alexander Gribko, 85, of West Yarmouth was struck and killed while he was walking. The operator of the vehicle struck Gribko and then fled the scene.

The crash scene was processed and evidence was collected. Car parts that are believed to be from the front end of the vehicle have been sent off for analysis and identification. The vehicle in the crash will have fresh front-end damage and will be missing a headlight or other parts.

The Yarmouth Police Department urges anyone that has any information on the vehicle or operator to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.