Yarmouth Police Department to receive grant monies to help victims of domestic violence

YARMOUTH – State Representative Timothy Whelan (R-Brewster) has announced that the Yarmouth Police Department will receive $62,115.92 in grant monies to help the Department provide essential services to victims of domestic violence. The Baker-Polito administration, with Secretary Thomas Turco of the Executive Office Public Safety and Security, fund these grants annually through the federal Violence Against Women Act of 2013 (VAWA). The 37 awardees of this year’s continuation grant monies will share a total award of $3,000,414.57.

“I’m grateful for the hard work of Chief Frederickson and his command staff, partnering with my office over the years to ensure this funding continues, enabling the Yarmouth Police Department to partner with Independence House to provide critical advocacy to women who have been victims of violence”, Rep. Whelan said in a statement. “My thanks extend as well to Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, and Secretary Turco for their support as we worked together toward this continued funding becoming a reality. It really makes a difference in our community”.

The Yarmouth Police Department uses VAWA grant monies to fund staffing to partner with Independence House of Hyannis to help victims of domestic violence receive the services and support that is critical to their recovery from the traumas they have endured.