YARMOUTH – Chief Frederickson is proud to announce the promotion of Detective Scott Lundegren to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Lundegren is a 19 year veteran of the department and spent the last 10 years in the detective division. Prior to working in detectives, Sergeant Lundegren was a patrol officer on the 12-8 shift. Sergeant Lundegren has worked as a field training officer, department instructor, and certified bicycle officer.
Yarmouth Police Detective promoted to Sergeant
July 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Utilities and Ferry Services Gear Up for Tropical Storm Elsa
- Barnstable County Officials Prepping for Elsa’s Arrival
- Massachusetts Gets Access to Final Portion of Federal School Relief
- More States Agree to Settlement Plan for Opioid-Maker Purdue
- Cape Cod, Falmouth Hospitals Receive Top Safety Rating
- Barnstable County Delegates Discuss Joint Base Gun Range, Tick Season
- Salary Increases, Stipends in New Monomoy Teacher Contract
- AAA: Keep Kids, Pets Cool in Car
- PFAS Study will Examine Hyannis Preschoolers for Exposure
- Summer Shark Sightings on Cape Continue
- Massachusetts Candidates for Governor Amassing Campaign Cash
- Defendants Involved in Massachusetts Standoff In Court
- State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs