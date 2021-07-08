You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police Detective promoted to Sergeant

Yarmouth Police Detective promoted to Sergeant

July 8, 2021


YARMOUTH – Chief Frederickson is proud to announce the promotion of Detective Scott Lundegren to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Lundegren is a 19 year veteran of the department and spent the last 10 years in the detective division. Prior to working in detectives, Sergeant Lundegren was a patrol officer on the 12-8 shift. Sergeant Lundegren has worked as a field training officer, department instructor, and certified bicycle officer.

