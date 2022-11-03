Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.

We are very grateful for the support from the Dennis Yarmouth School District, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and Freedom Labradors.

We wish Finley the best of luck in her training, and we cannot wait to see her in the classroom.