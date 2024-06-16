YARMOUTH – A car struck a tree in Yarmouth around 12:15 AM. The crash happened on Route 6A just east of Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating if the driver may face charges in connection with the crash.
Yarmouth Police investigate car vs tree crash
June 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
