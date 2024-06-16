You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police investigate car vs tree crash

Yarmouth Police investigate car vs tree crash

June 16, 2024

YARMOUTH – A car struck a tree in Yarmouth around 12:15 AM. The crash happened on Route 6A just east of Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating if the driver may face charges in connection with the crash.

