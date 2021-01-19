Yarmouth Police investigate daytime B&E

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on 1/14/21 at approximately 3:05 they received a call regarding a breaking and entering that had just occurred at residence in South Yarmouth. The homeowner, who was in the basement at the time of the incident, reported hearing the suspect enter the home.

Yarmouth Police Officers arrived on location and checked the residence for the suspect. It was quickly determined that the suspect was no longer on location.

The investigation revealed that the suspect used an unknown object to smash a glass door panel on the back side of the house and gained access to the residence. Once inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box with assorted items.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Criminal Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100