Yarmouth Police investigate vandalism at local convenience store



YARMOUTH – On April 5, 2021 at approximately 4:43 a.m. an unknown suspect walked up to the front door of the convenience store and put super glue in the deadbolt. The suspect was driving a dark color older model Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100. The incident is under investigation by Officer Breen.

Photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN

