Yarmouth Police investigating hit and run crash



YARMOUTH PORT – The Yarmouth Police Department is investigating a report of a hit and run crash that left a section of the fence damaged at our well-known and popular restaurant, The Old Yarmouth Inn – Restaurant & Tavern on Route 6A.

Sometime between the evening of Monday December 7th and the morning of Tuesday December 8th, a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the fence and left the area. The initial investigation reveals the vehicle involved may be a Honda.

The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the operator of the vehicle to come forward, and anyone in the public that may have information about the crash contact Officer Jason Batchelder at 508-775-0445 x2365 or jbatchelder@yarmouth.ma.us