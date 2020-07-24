Yarmouth Police investigating robbery at Cumberland Farms



SOUTH YARMOUTH – On Thursday July 23, 2020 at approximately 10:59 PM members of the Yarmouth Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Cumberland Farms Store at 1297 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The caller reported that the suspect had fled the store after demanding and receiving money. The caller reported the suspect as a male, approximately 6 feet tall wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a bandana or something similar on his face.

Yarmouth Police Patrol Officers and Detectives converged on the scene and conducted an intense search of the area but at this point have been unable to locate the suspect.

Yarmouth Police Detectives are reviewing security footage and will be following up on the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department immediately by 508-775-0445 ex 2100 or emailing info@yarmouthpolice.com

The robbery is not related to the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at 2314 hrs. on Old Main Street. The crash remains under investigation.