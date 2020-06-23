Yarmouth Police investigating two hate incidents



YARMOUTH – The following statement comes directly from Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson: Over the past week the Yarmouth Police Department initiated two investigations into incidents that are disturbing. Both cases are being taken seriously in order to determine the person(s) responsible. These overtly inflammatory actions are denounced by the Yarmouth Police department. I strongly believe that this not representative of Yarmouth and was likely performed by a few troubled individuals who are hateful.

On 6-17-20 The Yarmouth Police department took a report of a noose hanging from a tree at a private association beach off Pump House Rd. in W. Yarmouth. Two teenagers were seen in the area handling the rope prior to the noose being discovered. No witnesses observed anyone put the noose in the tree. The incident is being investigated by the Detective Division.

On 6-20-20 at approximately 6:41 AM, flyers promoting white men to join your local “white nationalists” were taped to street signs, utility poles and fences on Buck Island Rd., Higgins Crowell Rd. South of Rt. 28 and on Rt. 28 East and West of Higgins Crowell Rd. There were 20 flyers in total found and the flyers were printed on 8” X 11” pieces of paper. The flyers were removed by the responding Patrol Officer. The Detective Division is investigating these postings and are working with other agencies in order to determine the source and take appropriate action. The State Police Fusion Center was notified of this incident.

It is clearly understood that these incidents create fear, division and distrust in our community. Please know that Yarmouth Police Department is committed to addressing issues of hate in our community. If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department at info@yarmouthpolice.com or via phone at 508-775-0445 ext. 0.

