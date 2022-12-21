YARMOUTH – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle crash on North Dennis Road near Placid Street in Yarmouth. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. North Dennis Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Yarmouth Police investigating two-vehicle crash
December 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
