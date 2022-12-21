You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police investigating two-vehicle crash

Yarmouth Police investigating two-vehicle crash

December 21, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle crash on North Dennis Road near Placid Street in Yarmouth. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. North Dennis Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

