YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are looking for Daniel J. Wroblewski, 71-years-old from South Yarmouth. He is been missing since 2:30 AM. He was operating a Gray 2007 Toyota Tacoma Pickup bearing MA Reg: 5CT699

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100

A Silver Alert has been issued.