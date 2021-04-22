Yarmouth Police mourn passing of retired officer

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Retired Yarmouth Police Officer William “Billy” Coughlan passed away on April 17th surrounded by his wife Lynne and sons John and James. Billy served as a Patrol Officer from 1977 -2009. He received many awards and letters for his incredible career that covered many positions and responsibilities. Billy was an Officer who always seemed to get the tough call to handle and if he did not get the call himself, he would offer his assistance without hesitation. He was everyone’s “Big Brother.” Billy was a real “street cop” with great police instincts.

Not only did Billy assist members of the Yarmouth Police Department, he helped many community members through the loss of a loved one or by mentoring kids during his role as the School Resource Officer at the Mattacheese Middle School.

Perhaps what many did not know was his passion to care for all public safety personnel through critical incidents or any matters relating to their mental wellness. Even when retired, Billy offered his services to help YPD members through the loss of Sgt. Sean M. Gannon. He was a big part of the success of the Barnstable County Critical Incident Team and was pleased to know that the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council has its own Wellness and Peer Support Unit that works closely with the Barnstable County CIST.

Those who worked with Bill know that he had to make the toughest decision that a Police Officer has to make and had to work through the trauma that this job of a Police Officer brought to him and his family. He was always a great husband to Lynne and such a great role model to his sons

Billy’s career spanned 32 years and covered many disciplines. Here are some of the highlights:

• 1972 University of New Hampshire Graduate BS Physics

• 1982 Anna Maria College MA Criminal Justice

• 1978 Barnstable County Police Academy Graduate

• Yarmouth Police Reserve Officer 1976-1977

• Yarmouth Police Department 1977 -2009

• K9 Unit 1980 -84 with Partner Sam (German Shepard)

• Mattacheese Middle School Resource Officer 2005-2009

• Accident Reconstructionist

• Southeastern Mass Critical Incident Stress Team

• Barnstable County Critical Incident Team

• Selection Team First YPD Computer System

• YPD Dive Team Member

• Citizen Police Academy Instructor

• IBPO Local 422 President & Contract Negotiator

• Officer of the Year 1982, 2005

• Life Saving Awards (4)

• Combat Cross

• Honorable Service Awards(3)

• Honorable Mention (2)

• Exceptional Service Award

• Meritorious Service Award

• Numerous letters of commendation from the public

After retirement Bill continued to assist the community by operating Small Craft Tow out of Bass River. Operating Small Craft Tow & Tow Boat US Bass River was a passion that he shared with his two sons. Bill always looked forward to lending a hand and assisting mariners each season. Bill became a welcome and familiar face to many boaters in and around Nantucket Sound and from across the region.

A wake will be held on Sunday 4-25-21 1PM to 4PM

Hallett Funeral Home

273 Station Ave.

S. Yarmouth, MA

Burial will be at Chandler Gray Cemetery in W. Yarmouth on Monday 4-26-2021 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to consider donating to:

Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council -Wellness and Peer Support Unit

631 Harwich Rd.

Brewster, MA

Rest in peace Bill. You will be greatly missed by all.