Yarmouth Police name school resource officer “Officer of the Year”



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Friday School Resource Officer Nicholas Nick Pasquarosa was presented with the 2020 Yarmouth Police “Officer of the Year” award for his tremendous commitment and professional to the students and staff at Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School. The award was presented to SRO Pasquarosa during the Senior Assembly.

SRO Pasquarosa’s son Ben was on hand to present the award after Chief Frederickson addressed the assembly with the below statement :

First of all, congratulations to all of the class of 21 graduates. You have made it and we at YPD are proud of you.

But today I am here for a very special presentation that is typically held in the closed atmosphere of the Yarmouth Police Department. However, we are doing the presentation here and it is truly the right audience to do this in front of.

Principal Funk, Thank you for allowing this to take place here and now.

I am going to present and award that was selected in January of this year but we chose to present it now and you will understand why. For the past 50 years our department has had a robust awards program that recognizes individuals for noteworthy performance.

This year we are recognizing School Resource Officer Nicholas Pasquarosa. SRO Pasquarosa, please come here. SRO Pasquarosa is a humble man who is deserving of more than this award.

Here is a list of some of Nicks career highlights:

• United States Army Veteran

• Started his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 1987

• Served as School Resource Officer for the Yarmouth Police Department for 26 years

• Served as Team Leader for the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team

• Current Leader of the Cape Cod Regional School Resource Officer Network

• Directed 27 Sessions of the Citizens Police Academy

• Founded and directs the DY Police Explorers program

• Certified Police Firearms Instructor

• Master Instructor for Applied Patrol Procedures

• Started the Mock Crash and Drunk Driving lectures for DY High.

• Served on Governor Baker’s School Security Task Force

• Developed a “School Lock Down Policy” which is now used nation wide

• Developed the DY School District Emergency Management Plan

• He is the recipient of over 25 awards an citations for his successes

• Highly respected expert on School Resource across Massachusetts and beyond

• Partnering with Fitchburg State University Law Enforcement program

Off. Pasquarosa is a unique and amazing person. He is a Police Officer who has positively impacted the lives of so many of Cape Cod’s youth. His forward thinking and thoroughness has made our schools and community safer. His mentorship has been inspirational. He is a dependable, meticulous, commanding and caring professional. Over the course of 2020 and his entire career, School Resource Officer Nicholas Pasquarosa has distinguished himself by performing his duties with professionalism, leadership, dedication, thoroughness and compassion.

SRO Pasquarosa’s contributions to the Yarmouth Police Department, Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School and the Cape Cod community is immeasurable.

SRO Pasquarosa is of the highest professional caliber. His “can do” attitude, regardless of the obstacles and challenges, do not deter him from success in whatever he does. The past few years and in particular the past few months have been more than challenging. Even though he has defeated cancer, this past March SRO Pasquarosa lost his loving wife Lisa and his best friend Ken Jenks within a matter of hours.

While dealing with such a heavy loss SRO Pasquarosa has tapped into his resiliency and moved forward and continued his exemplary duties as the Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School Resource Officer.

Nick is such a great mentor we have all learned from and he continues to teach us lessons every day. Despite personal and professional adversity SRO Pasquarosa stays positive and impactful.

This quote from the great Winston Churchill sums up a big part of how Nick approaches life :

. . “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

As Chief of Police, I applaud your tremendous work that has enriched so many students within our community. I congratulate you on a job very well done and thank you for your continued exemplary efforts.

As a result of you outstanding performance, I am honored to have your son, Benjamin Pasquarosa, present you with the 2020 Yarmouth Police Department Officer of the Year Award.