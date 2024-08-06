You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police postpone National Night Out

Yarmouth Police postpone National Night Out

August 6, 2024


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that National Night Out has been postponed The festivities scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to the weather. Make-up date TBD in the Fall. We hope to see you there!

Until then, STAY DRY!
