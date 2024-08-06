Yarmouth Police postpone National Night Out

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that National Night Out has been postponed The festivities scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to the weather. Make-up date TBD in the Fall. We hope to see you there!
Until then, STAY DRY!
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that National Night Out has been postponed The festivities scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to the weather. Make-up date TBD in the Fall. We hope to see you there!
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media