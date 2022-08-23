Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter



YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and captured video footage indicate that the suspect motor vehicle is a silver-colored midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. The Mercedes SUV sustained some passenger-side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or marker/ blinker light. It is unknown if the suspect motor vehicle sustained any further damage. The state designation of the M/V’s registration is unknown.

A request to Yarmouth residents, specifically in the area and neighborhoods of Abells Rd and Berry Ave, who have surveillance recording cameras at home.

The victim is still recovering at Boston hospital.

Please review any video footage recorded on August 20th around the time of the accident. Please contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0 if you feel you have footage to aid this investigation.

ya082022 hit & run suspect vehicle from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.