Yarmouth Police release new details, suspect photo in attempted home invasion

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday February 6, 2020 at approximately 2:25 PM, they responded to Black Duck Lane in West Yarmouth for a reported attempted armed home invasion. The victim reported that she was approached by the suspect as she was attempting to enter her home.

Investigators were able to obtain a still image of the suspect fleeing the area. The image below was captured on a home surveillance system.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 6’0 tall, slim build, weighing between 140 pounds and 160 pounds. The suspect has dark hair and dark colored eyes. The suspect was described as wearing a black sweat shirt, black sweat pants and white Nike brand sneakers with a red logo.

The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0.