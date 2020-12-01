Yarmouth Police remember fallen officer Brad Erickson twenty years later



YARMOUTH – Twenty years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable.

At approximately 2:30PM on 12.1.2000 Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded heavy construction vehicle and transported to Cape Cod Hospital where despite heroic efforts by Doctors and Nurses, he succumbed to his injuries approximately eight hours later.

Patrol Officer Erickson had served with the Yarmouth Police Department for 28 years and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Yarmouth Police Headquarters was built in 2001 and the road leading into the facility is named Brad Erickson Way in his memory.

Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson

End of Watch 12.1.00