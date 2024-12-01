Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Twenty-four years ago, today, Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded heavy construction vehicle and transported to Cape Cod Hospital where despite heroic efforts by Doctors and Nurses, he succumbed to his injuries approximately eight hours later.

Patrol Officer Erickson served with the Yarmouth Police Department for 28 years and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson – End of Watch 12.1.2000