Yarmouth Police report masked shoplifter led them on foot chase

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Police Detective observed two suspicious men dressed in all black clothes with their hoods up as he passed by an area liquor store. His intuition led him to believe they were about to rob the store. As he pulled his car around the parking lot, a man in all black, with his hood up and a mask over his face ran out of the liquor store with a large bottle of alcohol.

The detective jumped from his police cruiser and ordered the suspect to stop. The suspect continued running and disregarded the detective’s commands. He ran through multiple parking lots, crossed a busy street, and attempted to jump over a large stockade fence in a residential neighborhood. While running away, he threw the bottle of alcohol on the ground. Unable to scale the fence, the suspect gave up and was taken into custody. Another officer and Massachusetts State Trooper arrived to assist.

After his rights were read, the suspect would not speak with officers and refused to tell them his name. At the station, while being booked, the suspect still refused to speak. Officers were eventually able to identify him as William Viera, 18, of South Yarmouth.

Viera was charged with Shoplifting by Asportation, Resisting Arrest, Vandalizing Property, and Possession of Liquor Under the Age of 21. He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Barnstable District Court.