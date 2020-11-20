You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police respond to series of crashes

November 20, 2020



YARMOUTH – Friday afternoon there were three traffic crashes in Yarmouth in less then 2 hours. The first was at Buck Island road and Higgins Crowell Road involving a pickup and a sedan. There were no injuries.

About an hour later there was another crash on Buck Island Road at Camp St involving an SUV and a sedan. There were no injuries but there was a fluid spill.

Half an hour later there was a third crash on Route 6A at Outward Reach Road. There were no injuries but there was a fluid spill with one vehicle reportedly leaving the scene. Yarmouth police investigating all accidents.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

