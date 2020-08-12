Yarmouth Police respond to stabbing in residential group home



SOUTH YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at approximately 10:10 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received a 911 call regarding a stabbing that had occurred at a residential group home in South Yarmouth. The victim stated that he had been stabbed in the abdomen by an individual who lived at the residence. The victim was able to escape from the attacker and exit the home prior to the arrival of the officers.

Yarmouth Police Officers arrived on location and provided immediate medical care to the victim until the Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported by YFD to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers located the suspect in the home and placed him under arrested without incident. The suspect was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed. The knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was charged with;

· Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon- knife

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Criminal Investigations Bureau. The names of the suspect and victim are being withheld at this time.

The Yarmouth Police Department would like to commend the dispatchers and officers for their professionalism in handling this dangerous situation.