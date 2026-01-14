You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police secure Violence Against Woman Act grant

January 14, 2026


YARMOUTHFrom Yarmouth Police: Chief Kevin Lennon is pleased to announce that the Yarmouth Police Department is the recipient of a $76,597 grant through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). These funds are used to staff one of the department’s Domestic Violence/Special Victim Advocate positions which has proven to be an essential role in providing assistance and resources to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

