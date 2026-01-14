YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Kevin Lennon is pleased to announce that the Yarmouth Police Department is the recipient of a $76,597 grant through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). These funds are used to staff one of the department’s Domestic Violence/Special Victim Advocate positions which has proven to be an essential role in providing assistance and resources to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Yarmouth Police secure Violence Against Woman Act grant
January 14, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
