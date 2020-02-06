Yarmouth Police seek home video after attempted armed home invasion



YARMOUTH – On Thursday February 6, 2020 at approximately 2:25 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department responded to Black Duck Lane in West Yarmouth for a reported attempted armed home invasion. The victim reported that she was approached by the suspect as she was attempting to enter her home. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6’0 tall, slim build approximately 110 to 120 pounds. The suspect was described as wearing a black sweat shirt, black sweat pants and white sneakers with a red NIKE logo. The victim stated that the suspect brandished a firearm during the incident.

The suspect fled on foot prior to the arrival of the responding police officers. A K-9 track and area search were conducted with negative results. The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Yarmouth Police Department is requesting anyone with home video surveillance systems in the area of Black Duck Lane to review their cameras for possible sightings of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0.