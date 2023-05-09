Yarmouth Police seek information on animal cruelty incident



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Sunday, May 7, 2023, Officer Ryan Murphy responded to an address on Pleasant St. for a report by the homeowner, that a substance, likely soap or some sort of detergent, had been dumped in the koi pond. On arrival, Officer Murphy found a large amount of soapy bubbles still in the koi pond. The homeowner was diligently trying to save the koi fish, however, two had already died.

It has been determined that the incident took place sometime between 10:00 pm on May 6th and the morning of May 7th.

The Yarmouth Police Department is seeking information that will lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Murphy:

[email protected] or 508-775-0445 x2424