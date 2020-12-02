Yarmouth Police seek information on pedestrian crash



YARMOUTH – On Wednesday November 25th, the Yarmouth Police Department investigated a report of a pedestrian struck by a passing motor vehicle. The crash occurred on Higgins Crowell Rd. between Route 28 and Buck Island Rd. a short time before 9:00 am.

The operator of the vehicle stopped and drove the pedestrian home, however, the identity of the driver and vehicle information is unknown. The driver is described as a female in her 50’s or 60’s and the vehicle as being a bright blue mid-size SUV or crossover. The pedestrian was treated for injuries at Cape Cod Hospital.

The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the operator to come forward, and asking anyone in the public that may have information about the crash to contact Officer Marc Thibeault: 508-775-0445 x2348 or mthibeault@yarmouth.ma.us