Yarmouth Police seek man with multiple outstanding warrants who fled traffic stop

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Tuesday, Troy Thatcher was stopped while operating a 2017 Grey Ford Escape. Thatcher was known to the officer and has several outstanding warrants. Thatcher initially stopped the motor vehicle then fled on Route 132 in Hyannis.

Thatcher was charged with Failing to stop for police, Operating negligently to endanger, Marked lanes violation and Speeding 60 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

In addition to the motor vehicle charges, Thatcher has several outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Troy A. Thatcher is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police at 508-775-0445 Ext 2100.